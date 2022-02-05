Vote for the fish

Where there’s a will, the politician will find a way. In Odisha, where pandemic restrictions have grounded large gatherings in the run-up to the elections to panchayat bodies, candidates are making the most of intimate, door-to-door campaigns. To help brand recall, they have also been lugging around real-life versions of their poll symbols. That might not create much of a ripple if the candidate’s symbol is a lantern or a book, humdrum enough objects. But what if the Election Commission, in all its wisdom, has decided to identify you with an LED TV? For a candidate in Koraput’s zilla parishad elections, who has been making a spectacular entry into villages, gleaming flat-screen in tow, this is just the kind of attention she was hoping for. In Nabarangpur district, Bhagavati Bhotra makes a different kind of splash — accompanying her on her campaign trail is a freshly-caught fish, expertly held in the crook of her hand. That’s not as easy as it looks. Ask Shashi Tharoor, whose composure was visibly ruffled when he was handed the big catch of the day during a campaign visit to a fish market in Thiruvananthapuram two years ago. Attempts to fish for sympathy on Twitter, when he described himself as a “squeamish vegetarian”, did not wash.

What would our elections be without poll symbols? Early on in the life of a democracy that had gambled on giving the right to vote to all, these minimalist ideograms became a way for a largely non-literate population to identify political candidates and parties. For that reason, they have always been drawn from the unremarkable objects of ordinary life — from bicycles to brooms and fruits and vegetables. Technology has transformed, some would say distorted, the scale and speed at which parties now take their message to the voter. The Odisha campaign is, perhaps, a reminder of old-fashioned politics as persuasion and legwork. And of the voter’s choice — if she isn’t impressed with the candidate at her door, there are always plenty of other fish in the sea.