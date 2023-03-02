scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

Vinod Kumar Shukla: A writer beyond genres

Shukla’s work, winner of PEN award, captures the ebb and flow of life, comforting and capricious at the same time

Vinod Kumar shukla, Chhattisgarh, Raipur, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsOne of the hallmarks of Shukla’s writing has been his ability to play around with language, moving seamlessly between the quotidian and the transcendental, the imagined and the real.

From a junior clerk trying to keep his head above water in an unforgiving system to a village school master who loses his home and school to a gale, but continues to prepare his students for hunger — for over five decades, Vinod Kumar Shukla, 86, has captured the story of a changing India through the lives of its invisible citizens. Having spent a lifetime in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, his works —  several volumes of poetry, such as Lagbhag Jai Hind (1971), and novels that include the seminal Naukar ki Kameez (1979, later made into a film by Mani Kaul) — capture not the frantic pace of city lives but the slow cadence of small towns, its struggles and aspirations. It is only fitting that the writer, a towering figure in contemporary Indian literature in Hindi, has been honoured with the 2023 PEN/Nabokov Award for Achievement in International Literature, one of the most coveted global literary prizes.

One of the hallmarks of Shukla’s writing has been his ability to play around with language, moving seamlessly between the quotidian and the transcendental, the imagined and the real. He has been called a poet, an essayist and a novelist, his works compared to the magic realism of Jose Saramago and Gabriel Garcia Marquez for the way he inhabits the possibilities of the imagination. But it’s difficult to pin him down to any one genre. A poem hovers on the cusp of prose-hood, a novel is ruminative enough to count as an essay. Shukla’s writing is like the ebb and flow of life, comforting and capricious at the same time.

Also Read
A new RBI report underlines that monetary and fiscal policies need to be ...
Agnipath will lead to a leaner military, savings in pensions. But there a...
Devastation in coasts and hills underlines ecological fragility, calls fo...
millets, Mid Day Meals, United Nations, millet flour, wheat, millet farming, International Year of Millets, PDS Public Distribution System, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current Affairs
How India can boost millets cultivation

By his own admission, it has never mattered to Shukla why he writes. It has simply been enough that he can. At a time when a global readership is waking up to the potential of literature in South Asian languages and major literary awards are breaking the mould and erasing regional boundaries, it is also enough for readers — those who can read his works in the original and those who can do so in translation — that he does.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-03-2023 at 04:00 IST
Next Story

Fifth Ramnath Goenka Lecture: India can be innovation hub for world, says Bill Gates

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

Premium
March 1, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee presents the Budget in Lok Sabha
March 1, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee presents the Budget in Lok Sabha

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close