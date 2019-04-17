View from the Right: Kashmir crossroads

The editorial in Organiser says Jammu & Kashmir is at a crossroads and the separatist elements are being cornered physically and financially and that their masters in Pakistan are also passing through a difficult phase. The editorial says the constituency for “Azadi” is shrinking by the day and nationalist voices are gaining ground not just in Jammu and Ladakh but also in the Valley. “The separatists and their intellectual masters all over the country are getting exposed.

Advertising

Now is the time to push hard and stand by the nationalist forces in the State and all over the country to ensure real ‘freedom’ for all as envisaged by the Constitution makers so that neither any region nor the country becomes a ‘fiefdom’ of any family or party,” the editorial says. It claims that political parties of the Valley are voicing the separatist stand in the ongoing hearing in the apex court over Article 35A. Quoting PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference patron Farooq Abudullah, the editorial describes these remarks as “seditious blackmailing”.

The editorial adds that the national ally of NC, the Congress is silent on the issue and is talking about revoking the AFSPA in the Valley. “These monopolists of the narrative on J&K know very well that J&K is and will always be an integral part of India. They also know that Article 370 has neither served its purpose nor has it contributed to the development of the State. What they are bothered about is saving their fiefdom, the Srinagar valley and its resources. They are concerned about Yasin Malik, who is facing charges of murder, but not the soldiers of armed forces and the police personnel (who are) getting killed in their houses in broad daylight. People like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh swayamsevak Chanderkant Sharma, who was killed for working incessantly in border areas for the welfare of people, do not even figure in their concern for ‘Kashmiriyat’,” the editorial says.

The Shah show

An article in Organiser says the fielding of BJP national president Amit Shah from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency has made the things easier for the party in Gujarat. It says the BJP is banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his work of the past five years. “But there is an addition too. On March 30, when BJP president Amit Shah filed his nomination, there was a show of strength,” the article says. While NDA leaders like Ramvilas Paswan and Prakash Singh Badal were present, the presence of Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray was a surprise. Shiv Sena has been criticial of the Modi government. So, Uddhav’s presence became the headline in Gujarati media, also because many people are fans of Shiv Sena ex-chief late Balasaheb Thackeray who they consider as Hindu Hriday Samrat. The article says that Shah’s candidature from the Gandhinagar seat, which had sent stalwarts like Purushottam Mavalankar, L K Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Parliament, will enthuse the BJP worker. The article says in 2014, Gujarat gave all 26 seats to the BJP as “Narendrabhai” was the PM candidate. Though the BJP was restricted to 99 seats in the assembly elections, political observers believe that it will be different this time.



Politics of fear

Advertising

The cover story in Organiser claims that the recent killing of RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma and his PSO in Kishtwar is part of a well-thought-out policy to use terror proxies as strategic assets and deploy “low cost, high yield” tactics to further the objectives of the Pakistani deep state. A report in Panchajanya says the killing of Sharma was a fresh attempt to create fear among the Hindus. The report in Organiser claims the broad daylight murder of a devoted RSS leader and his police guard by jihadi terrorists in Kishtwar town, Jammu cannot be treated as a stray incident. It is part of a bigger game plan as in the last six months since this is the second such incident in the area.

It claims that two BJP leaders, the Parihar brothers, met a similar fate in November last year. “The evil intent of Pakistan is to drive out all Hindus from the area and then stake claim to them, saying these areas are after all Muslim-majority areas to which it had a natural claim. This is the reason for the attacks on minorities in Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, upper reaches of present Reasi district and even in Akhnoor. These attacks have been witnessed on the minorities in Poonch and Rajouri also… They have only one purpose, driving out the Hindus from the areas already mentioned to give a concrete shape to the concept of Greater Kashmir, which in itself is not the end but only a means to an end,” according to the report.