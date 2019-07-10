View From The Right: Congress and violence

Congress and violence

The recent case of violence in Old Delhi, which started with a parking fight and later acquired communal overtones, is the focus of this week’s Organiser. The editorial of the magazine connects the vandalism of a “Durga Temple” in the area to Rahul Gandhi’s recent resignation from the post of Congress president. Though it “may look like” the two events have “no correlation”, the magazine says, “if we go into the nuances of the mindset behind the incidents and the reasons for the downfall of the Congress, there is direct correlation which Rahul Gandhi failed to understand”.

Advertising

It says that vandalism of any place of worship is “unacceptable” but this has happened “because it has been happening in the history and the mindset of iconoclasm was systematically neglected and nurtured” says the editorial, first by the British and then “the Congress led by Nehru-Gandhi family” which overlooked it in the “name of Secularism”. Since turning into a “dynastic party” the editorial notes, the Congress has been “piggybacking communists” on ideology “who again defend all ways and means that desecrate the idea of Bharat and actually provide cover to the Iconoclasm practiced by the fundamentalists, is the easy route that the dynasty followed”.

Another article on the topic, which too blames the Congress, is titled, ‘Mob lynching of idea of Bharat’ and claims that the “desecration” of the temple “is part of a political conspiracy to disrupt the functioning of the healthy trend, which is steering the New Bharat”. The piece by Satish Kumar states that “the conspiracy smacked to start the blame game against the BJP”. The Congress, Kumar says “has started the political narratives against BJP-led national government” that it is “not protecting the Hindu Temple”.

Kumar adds: “Certain things are very clear. The overwhelming political mandate in 2019 has frustrated the Congress and other camps of (the) opposition. Their caste card failed so did their unholy alliances. Now, little space is left to create communal disharmony and slap the blame on the ruling party.”

Advertising

A third article in the magazine also discusses the “continuing affair” of the “islamic destruction of Hindu temples”. Rati Hegde, who has written the article, says that “the ardent followers of Islam are perpetuating what they inherited from the legacy of Muslim invaders — iconoclasm — demolishing Hindu temples”.

In Panchajanya too the issue has been picked up by Tarun Vijay. He writes that Hindus must be thanked for their patience in Delhi, in light of the incident. He says that “Jihadi Muslims want that a spark somewhere can be used to launch Jihadi attacks on the Narendra Modi government and then go whining around the world, ‘look at the injustice towards us’’’.

Pakistan must pay

Panchajanya’s editorial for the week is on how Pakistan must pay for terrorism emanating from its soil. In an issue that it largely focused on international affairs, Pakistan is the main topic. Drawing parallels between the poor performance of Pakistan’s cricket team and the state of its economy, the editorial says that “if Pakistan’s run rate in the World Cup was negative, then an international rating agency like Fitch has estimated that the country’s economy grew at an annual rate of 3.2 per cent”.

It says that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was also the captain of the cricket team when it won the World Cup in 1992, had “demolished” the innings of several ace teams, but now he has the responsibility of saving the “demolishing” economy of his country. Taking forward the cricket simile, the magazine says that it is easy to “reverse swing” a ball that has become rough on one side, but a big challenge to forget swing, even keeping a decent “line” and “length” of an economy that has not only become rough on all sides, but has also lost all its shine.

It adds that why India and the world needs to pay attention to Pakistan’s economy is because it has nurtured terrorism like a child and has spent on it. A weak Pakistan, it says, is known to be a threat to the world, because in a weakened state the country’s weapons of mass destruction can fall into the hands of “Islamic maniacs”. It says the question is not of the destitute state of Pakistan, but it is about its “addiction” to “jihad”, which it holds close to its chest and wants the help of a progressive world to help its economy.

Another article in the issue, the cover story is about Pakistan having to pay the price for terrorism. It says that “Pakistan is busy spreading terrorist activities among its neighbours” and how “India is its biggest victim”. The article talks about the steps to put Pakistan in the FATF blacklist, along with stringent financial sanctions for its role as a terror-sponsor.

Compiled by Krishn Kaushik