Welcome, Vice President

August 8, 2022 3:59:56 am
Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected the 14th Vice-President of India on Saturday. His huge victory margin indicates that he managed to draw support even from the Opposition ranks, a fact underlined by the Prime Minister in his congratulatory message. This could be seen as an endorsement of Dhankhar’s credentials as a leader to hold high office as much as it signifies the failure of the Opposition to stay together in an important political contest.
The V-P, as the chair of Rajya Sabha, has the onerous task of conducting important legislative business in a very polarised House. The immediate task for the new V-P would be to take the Opposition into confidence and, while drawing the line on discipline, to ensure that it’s done with an intent to accommodate rather than exclude. Dhankhar’s formidable record as a politician — he was a Union minister in the Chandra Shekhar ministry in 1990, MLA in Rajasthan and Governor in West Bengal — and a lawyer — he is a senior advocate in the Supreme Court — should stand him in good stead in the V-P’s office. He joins an illustrious group of leaders — from philosopher-statesman S Radhakrishnan to the much-liked Venkaiah Naidu — who upheld the dignity of the office and won the respect and admiration of MPs across party lines. Unfortunately, Dhankhar’s tenure as Governor of West Bengal was marked by frequent run-ins with the TMC government. That’s an image he may need to live down as V-P since this office, like that of the Governor, expects its occupant to rise above partisan interests and preside over the Upper House in a fair and objective manner. In fact, the TMC, the second-largest opposition group in Parliament after the Congress with 36 MPs, took a narrow-minded decision to abstain from the V-P election. Earning his spurs in a coalition era, Dhankhar, surely, should let that history come in the way as he engages with the Opposition, which includes the TMC. The TMC, too, should realise that Rajya Sabha isn’t the place to fight its old Raj Bhavan battles.
The challenge for Dhankhar, however, would be to persuade the government to allow the Opposition its say in the Rajya Sabha — his pre-BJP career as a Janata and Congress legislator should come in handy. The onus of making Parliament more productive lies with the government, which needs to reach out to the Opposition to facilitate the smooth functioning of both the Houses. Dialogue and debate are essential features of parliamentary democracy and the executive ought to walk that extra mile to engage with the Opposition and ensure that the latter contributes to legislating. Unfortunately, that’s not been the case in recent times: The current session itself has been marred by the suspensions of more than 20 Opposition MPs. Dhankhar may have to don the robe of not only an impartial arbiter but also a persuasive negotiator whose primary intent shall be to protect the Rajya Sabha’s sanctity as an inclusive and participatory legislative space. Welcome, Mr Vice President.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Historic gold & silver for India in men’s triple jump, Lakshya Sen in Singles final
Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Joe Biden stands with Muslims after ‘horrific killings’ in New Mexico
Have begun scientific disposal of sanitary waste: UT civic body
Big stage fright gets to India again as they lose to Australia in CWG final
NTA opens fresh exam window after glitches hit CUET phase 2
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of India
CRAWFED meeting: ‘Property owners not aware of MC registry rules; it is estate office’s duty to tell other depts’
Member of IS involved in funds collection held in Delhi, says NIA
Three partners of firm arrested in Rs 78-cr tax fraud
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, courses
SC has not stopped us from carrying out cabinet expansion: Devendra Fadnavis
Sculptors at work to carve out a new town of Ambaji
NITI Aayog meet: Maharashtra CM Shinde emphasises reforms in local bodies, agri, education