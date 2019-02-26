Pedagogy & politics

Last month, the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development gave an in-principle approval to a new national board of education, the Bharatiya Shiksha Board (BSB). By all accounts, the ministry envisages the new board as an alternative to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). It will ensure “standardisation” of “Indian traditional knowledge”, draft syllabi, issue certificates and recognise gurukulas, pathshalas and schools that offer “a blend of Vedic and modern schools”. The constitution of the BSB acquired further momentum last week: On February 23, a selection panel of the ministry decided that yoga entrepreneur Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth was the best among the three outfits that had placed bids to set up the new institution. Patanjali has reportedly committed Rs 21 crore for the board’s development and informed the panel that it has the necessary infrastructure for the purpose. Setting up an alternative pedagogical agency, however, should not be just about funds and physical infrastructure.

From an academic perspective, there should not be any quarrel with a project that focuses on “Indian traditional knowledge”. Indeed, aspects of such knowledge are part of the social science and humanities curricula in both schools and universities. History textbooks at all levels, for example, talk about the scholarly debates on the Vedic age. Sanskrit, similarly, is offered in schools and institutions of higher learning. In fact, in 2017, amongst Indian languages, Sanskrit had the third-highest number of post-graduate students. Of course, much more needs to be done. Scholarship around the language’s rise and fall, its social and political implications, and its relationship with other languages hasn’t gone beyond a few elite universities. But such problems cannot be resolved by compartmentalising “ancient Indian knowledge”. Conflating ancient Indian knowledge with the Vedas, shastras and Sanskrit also invites questions.

There is, of course, no getting away from pedagogy’s links with politics. Even then, in the current political climate, the HRD ministry’s emphasis on Vedas and darsanas could be seen as a project to pursue a majoritarian agenda. Ancient societies in India displayed diversity in culture, religion, language and ethnicity. The new board’s objective to “standardise” Vedic texts and its rooting for Sanskrit militates against such plural readings of history. Three years ago, the HRD ministry had rejected Patanjali Yogpeeth’s proposal to constitute a “Vedic educational board”. The ministry’s selection panel should explain the reason for its rethink.