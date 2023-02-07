scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Vani Jairam, voice of ‘Guddi’, struck a fresh, disciplined note

Though most of her Hindi songs did not have much of an impact, she will always be remembered for ‘Humko mann ki shakti dena’, ‘Bole re papihara’

Recognising that Hindi film music was not the only space to sing, she sang in 18 other languages.

The first time the nation heard singer Vani Jairam’s voice, it was through Guddi, played by Jaya Bachchan, leading the morning school assembly in the Hrishikesh Mukherjee film of the same name. The year was 1971 and the piece was the audience’s introduction to the story of a Hindi film-obsessed teenager. The way Gulzar wrote this one, minus any reference to religion, it wasn’t a prayer imploring Allah, Ishwar, Maalik or Yeeshu to provide succour from illness and pain. The ask was simpler — “Doosro ki jai se pehle khud ko jai karen (Let’s win over our minds before we think of other conquests)”. The words, the tune, and Jairam’s earnest delivery struck a chord. While the rain-soaked “Bole re papihara” from the same film found a lot of affection on radio, Jairam, who passed away on Saturday last week due to a fall, will always be remembered for “Humko mann ki shakti dena”.

It was noteworthy how Jairam, with her knowledge of Carnatic music from her musician parents in Vellore and Hindustani classical music later, didn’t sound like other singers but struck a fresh, disciplined note. The song led her to work with Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Kalyanji Anandji, and even Naushad (she sang the lovely “Mora sajan” and “Maut ki ulfat”, both used as background in Pakeezah), and Pt Ravi Shankar (Meera, 1979) in the coming years. But Jairam sang very little in the Hindi film industry and vanished almost as soon as she arrived. None of her other Hindi songs had much of an impact.

Recognising that Hindi film music was not the only space to sing, she sang in 18 other languages. In 1979 came the Telugu film Sankarabharanam, one of the finest films made on classical music. Jairam sang four songs and won a National Award besides two others for K Balachander’s Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal (1975) and K Viswanath’s Telugu musical drama Swathi Kiranam (1991). She was awarded a Padma Bhushan this year. But the real tribute to her is that she will continue to be with us with her undying song.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 06:30 IST
