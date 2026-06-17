The BCCI’s decision to allow Sooryavanshi’s parents to accompany him on the Ireland and England tour recognises the unique demands on a 15-year-old. But guidance should not stop there.

The tri-series in Dambulla, Sri Lanka was supposed to be another step in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s rise. Having earned a place in squads for India’s tours of Ireland and England and the Asian Games, the 15-year-old arrived with an opportunity to show that he could bridge the gap between age-group cricket and the next level. Sooryavanshi’s 79 runs in three matches aren’t very worrying. But his post-match altercation with Sri Lanka A players after India’s Super Over defeat on Monday raises questions. Television footage showed the teenager involved in a heated exchange that briefly turned physical.

Opposition teams often try to sledge players touted as future stars. At 16, Sachin Tendulkar encountered intimidation during his first tour of Pakistan. He replied with his bat. Every generation faces its own tests. Showing emotion is not the issue; knowing when to disengage is. For someone expected to play at the highest level, emotional control is as important as shot-making.