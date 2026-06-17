Opinion Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, cricket’s next prodigy, needs a calming influence
At 16, Sachin Tendulkar encountered hostile bowling and intimidation during his maiden tour of Pakistan in 1989. He replied with his bat, scoring his first Test fifty at Faisalabad
The tri-series in Dambulla, Sri Lanka was supposed to be another step in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s rise. Having earned a place in squads for India’s tours of Ireland and England and the Asian Games, the 15-year-old arrived with an opportunity to show that he could bridge the gap between age-group cricket and the next level. Sooryavanshi’s 79 runs in three matches aren’t very worrying. But his post-match altercation with Sri Lanka A players after India’s Super Over defeat on Monday raises questions. Television footage showed the teenager involved in a heated exchange that briefly turned physical.
Opposition teams often try to sledge players touted as future stars. At 16, Sachin Tendulkar encountered intimidation during his first tour of Pakistan. He replied with his bat. Every generation faces its own tests. Showing emotion is not the issue; knowing when to disengage is. For someone expected to play at the highest level, emotional control is as important as shot-making.
The BCCI’s decision to allow Sooryavanshi’s parents to accompany him on the Ireland and England tour recognises the unique demands on a 15-year-old. But guidance should not stop there. Someone in the touring party, a senior player or coach, needs to sit down with him — not to dampen his competitive spirit, but to help him understand the balance between passion and restraint. The selectors believe Sooryavanshi is ready for international cricket. Now comes the equally important task of preparing him for everything that comes with it.