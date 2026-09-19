In the aftermath of the US Congress passing the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Bill, there is understandable concern — and consternation — about its effect on India’s energy security, one of its most consequential bilateral ties and the principle of strategic autonomy that animates New Delhi’s foreign policy. The Bill empowers the White House to impose up to 100 per cent tariffs on countries importing Russian oil and is targeted at India and China. In terms of principles and strategy, it is flawed. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s assertion of India’s right to “ensure energy security for its 1.4 billion people”, and his warning that the weaponisation of the Graham Bill against India could have “potential consequences” for India-US ties is, therefore, appropriate.

The Bill shows that the Donald Trump administration hasn’t learnt the lessons from Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). Passed in 2017, that law too sought to impose sanctions on the US’s “adversaries”. Nearly a decade later, many of those adversaries are engaged in wars on two continents. In addition to the direct devastation in West Asia and Eastern Europe, these conflicts have disrupted supply chains, escalated energy insecurity and made the global order more unstable. Delhi’s deft diplomacy and better sense in Washington ensured that an exception was carved out under CAATSA for India’s purchase of the S-400 missile defence system from Russia. India’s current stance, framed by EAM Jaishankar, also leaves room for accommodation without compromising on core issues. Much will now depend on behind-the-scenes diplomacy.