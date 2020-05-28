Virus alert

A querulous Trump has shot back that Twitter is stifling free speech, and that he, as president, “will not allow it to happen”. A querulous Trump has shot back that Twitter is stifling free speech, and that he, as president, “will not allow it to happen”.

Donald Trump has fallen victim to COVID-19 — not because of his failure to contain its spread in the US, which faces the figure of 1,00,000 deaths. The electorate will, or will not, address executive bungling during the pandemic in November. But unreliable medical advice during the public health emergency had goaded Twitter into alerting users to fake news and outlandish claims with a blue exclamation mark. Now, for the first time ever, that damning mark has appeared beneath a tweet from a president who won office partly by leveraging Twitter. In response to a poll which found that two out of three Americans would avoid polling booths in the elections later this year, he had tweeted that postal ballots would be “substantially fraudulent”. Since he offered no evidence to back this charge, his tweet was flagged by Twitter as “unsubstantiated”.

A querulous Trump has shot back that Twitter is stifling free speech, and that he, as president, “will not allow it to happen”. This face-off is unprecedented, because social media platforms and Trump enjoy a symbiotic relationship, like oaks and mistletoe, or mistletoe and Getafix. The commotion raised by Trump and trumpery drives traffic to the platforms, which pay back the favour by serving as power amplifiers. It is also a dilemma, because the internet business model is based on free speech, but fake news hurts the credibility of platforms. The cost-benefit analysis is fairly delicate and not completely logical. As a matter of business caution, the bombastopithecuses have been allowed to roam free.

But the coronavirus pandemic clarified the issue, because fake medical advice is lethal. Facebook committed to deleting misleading information on the pandemic, while Twitter played it intelligently — don’t delete nothing, but flag weird claims and point readers to more reliable sources. This is the post-censorship route to information management.

