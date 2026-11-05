The stunning victory of the Democrats in the US midterms, which hands them control of both houses of Congress, is more than a put-down to Trumpism. It is a moment of vindication and restoration for democracy. In polarised times, when arguments and players seem locked into impermeable echo chambers, and when executives assume extra-large powers, it is proof of democracy’s undimmed ability to correct itself through the ballot box — to take the edge off extremes, open spaces in the middle, apply the check and balance. Donald Trump had cast the election as a referendum on his presidency, urging voters to “pretend” he was on the ticket. They took him at his word. Soaring gas prices, an intractable war with Iran and perceptions of an administration mired in corruption cut through the frozen political patterns on religion, race and other staples of the culture wars. In choosing issues over identity, voters restored an essential safeguard written into America’s constitution. Trump must now contend with a legislature that could pose obstacles for his most damaging politics and policies.

This result is about more than just repudiation. By flipping Republican strongholds such as Texas, Kansas, Iowa and North and South Carolina, the Democrats showed they could be learning to speak to voters in rural belts and red states. Their choice of candidates appears to have played a role. James Talarico, the 37-year-old Presbyterian seminarian who is the first Democrat since 1988 to win a Senate seat in Texas, sidestepped the culture wars and focused relentlessly on the cost of living. Abdul El-Sayed, who won in Michigan on a healthcare-for-all pitch, is now the first Muslim senator in US history. The governors’ races tell the same story. Georgia, Florida and Wisconsin have elected their first Black governors, Texas and California their first Latino governors, and New Mexico its first Native American governor. This is representative democracy at its best — where the legislatures increasingly resemble the society they are set in.