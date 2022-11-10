scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

US Midterm elections: The expected Republican wave did not materialise

The political message from the American voter indicates that neither the Dobbs verdict (taking away the right to abortion) nor election denial has yielded the expected political dividends. But while there may not have been a “red wave”, there is certainly a turning of the tide

US Midterm elections, US elections, United States, US republicans, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsThe next two years in US politics are likely to see battles between the legislature and executive, between Congress and the White House. For the Biden administration — which has managed to pass some progressive legislation on climate change and gun control — this could mean little productivity.

The broad trends from the mid-term elections in the United States make at least two things clear. First, the much-anticipated Republican sweep of the American legislature has not materialised. Republicans will likely wrest a narrow majority in Congress but Democrats seem poised to hold on to the Senate in a neck-and-neck race. The close election bucks the trend of Democrats facing routs when they controlled the White House — in both 1994 and 2010 (when Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were in office), they lost considerable ground in the mid-terms. This is significant also because Joe Biden’s popularity stands deeply diminished and inflation — at over 8 per cent — is causing economic and financial distress.

Second, and equally significant, is what was known anecdotally and has now been confirmed electorally: American politics is far from being in a post-Donald Trump era. His imprimatur was visible in the Republican campaign and will continue to shape US politics until at least the 2024 general elections. At least half of the Republican candidates were “election deniers” who claim that the 2020 presidential polls were rigged in favour of Biden and the Democrats. It was this rhetoric that led to January 6, 2021, Capitol riots in Washington. Trump is expected to announce his candidature for president soon, which means that the rhetoric around electoral legitimacy and “voter fraud” — the latter, often seen as racist, white supremacist dog-whistle — is likely to continue. The political message from the American voter, however, indicates that neither the Dobbs verdict (taking away the right to abortion) nor election denial has yielded the expected political dividends. But while there may not have been a “red wave”, there is certainly a turning of the tide. The Republicans, it would seem, are committed to Trumpism.

The next two years in US politics are likely to see battles between the legislature and executive, between Congress and the White House. For the Biden administration — which has managed to pass some progressive legislation on climate change and gun control — this could mean little productivity. This could also have implications for just how much room for manoeuvre the current president will have on key global issues. Climate change is of particular concern in this regard. The Trump White House had backed away from US commitments under the Paris Accord — something Biden largely reversed after he assumed office. The Ukraine war has also seen the US resume its international role and support to NATO. Trump’s perceived soft spot for Putin’s Russia and the appearance of a divided house may have a bearing on the international conversation on the contours of that conflict as well.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-November 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Justice D Y Chandrachud’ ...Premium
UPSC Key-November 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Justice D Y Chandrachud’ ...
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdomPremium
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdom
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-11-2022 at 04:04:54 am
Next Story

‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and an opportunity when it is one’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

November 10, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Refugee mass suicide
November 10, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Refugee mass suicide

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement