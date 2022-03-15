Unmaking a crisis

Over the last few days, Pakistan and India have given the world an unexpected real time demonstration of how two nuclear armed neighbours should behave to prevent a crisis from forming and escalating. A missile was fired from India and impacted more than 100 km inside Pakistani territory on March 9. The Pakistani military announced this more than 24 hours later at a press conference, making it clear that the missile was unarmed and had caused no loss of life on their side. It was also made clear to the Pakistani media that the Pakistani military was inclined to believe it was a mistake, but that it would wait for India to explain what had happened. The major general conducting the press conference delivered an admonishment to the Indian side about its “unprofessionalism” and “technical inefficiency”, as the missile, cruising at 40,000 ft was close to civilian flights, but he stayed with the facts. In turn, India did well to accept that a mistake had been made, that “in the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile” and expressed relief that no lives were lost due to the “deeply regrettable” incident.

It could have well been different, given the extremely strained circumstances between the two countries, the near-absence of diplomatic engagement, and the hostility evident in the rhetoric of the political leadership on both sides. Pakistan has acted with maturity and responsibility. By all accounts, it seems that the delay on both sides in announcing and acknowledging the incident was also intentional, perhaps giving both sides crucial time to make contact through the available channels, not all of them public. If so, it is an indication that despite the overt hostile posturing, the two sides remain engaged — a good augury. The 2021 agreement on observing the 2003 ceasefire on the LoC and International Border has been mutually beneficial, and both sides appear clear that it must be maintained. At the same time, the incident cannot be brushed away. There are several unanswered questions, and many “what ifs”. Delhi is yet to make public any details about the circumstances that led to such an error. Apart from fast-tracking the court of inquiry and handing out quick and firm punishment to those responsible for this mistake, this incident shows that Delhi and Islamabad must, at the very least, resume talks on conventional and nuclear confidence building mechanisms that have not been held for many years.