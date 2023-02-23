The Express View: One border less

On Tuesday, the Union government unveiled India’s first cross-border real-time payments systems linkage, with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) connecting with Singapore’s PayNow payment system. This connectivity, which will allow for the transfer of funds using only a UPI id, mobile number or virtual payment address, is meant to provide a “low cost real-time” option to users for transferring money across borders. This is an encouraging development. Considering that India is also a large recipient of remittances — in 2022, remittances to India were about $100 billion — linking the country’s digital payment systems with those of other countries, the internationalisation of the digital payments architecture, will help bring down both the cost and the time associated with such transfers, bringing benefits to migrant workers, students, and professionals, among others.

The introduction of UPI in 2016-17 led to a dramatic change in the electronic payments landscape of the country. Along with the JAM trinity of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and mobile phones, this payment architecture has been instrumental in facilitating the dramatic growth of digital payments in the country, aided by a conducive regulatory framework. Over the years, various reports by the RBI have documented the significant increase in digital payments transactions in the country, with per person digital transactions growing both in terms of value and volume. Contactless payments also witnessed a surge during the pandemic. In fact, as per another study, roughly one-third of households surveyed had transacted digitally for the first time during the lockdown. In January 2023, roughly 8 billion transactions were carried out on the UPI platform, whose value touched almost Rs 13 lakh crore. In comparison, in January 2020, just prior to the pandemic, 1.3 billion transactions were routed through the UPI platform, which touched Rs 2.1 lakh crore in value. The convenience of real-time transfer of payments, the zero-cost framework for users, the rapid expansion in the acceptance touch-points, have encouraged its widespread adoption. This has also aided in accelerating financial inclusion by providing access to financial services at low cost.

To begin with, only select banks such as the State Bank of India and ICICI Bank have been allowed by the central bank to facilitate these transfers, while the more popular payment platforms such as PhonePe and Google Pay have been excluded from the ambit of this framework. Perhaps, over time, these platforms will also be brought under this framework, aiding in its widespread adoption. And as the restrictions on such transactions are eased, and this arrangement is extended to other payment systems across the world, perhaps to countries which account for a sizeable share of cross-border transactions, it will help facilitate trade, travel and remittance-related transactions.