War, in Vogue

July 29, 2022 4:40:38 am
Imagine, for a moment, that you’re a journalist in a war zone. You manage, after pulling every string in sight, to get an interview with the president, and the president’s wife, at the head of the relatively small country that has been invaded by a larger, more powerful neighbour. There’s a reporter and a photographer. There’s also a stylist, a style assistant, hair and make-up artist in the team. Even war must be glamourised, it seems, to be sold as a Reel or Tik Tok.
In the information age, everything is “content”. Yet, even by the relaxed standards of the social media era, the glitz with which Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska — along with her husband, Volodymyr Zelenskyy — has been portrayed by Vogue magazine, is drawing comment. In the tastefully decorated presidential office, the couple faces the camera in one picture. And in another, Zelenska is surrounded by rubble and heavily-armed women soldiers. She stares stoically into the distance, hair blowing in the wind, in a designer gown and jacket.
Why does the high-street look, amid the rubble, bother so many people? After all,it’s hardly surprising for Vogue, arguably the world’s leading fashion magazine to focus on, well, fashion. The problem, if there is one, is from a bygone time when there was a notion that not everything needs to be made pretty, not all of it is fashioned for the consumer. War is tragic, its human cost high. Zelenska and Zelenskyy may need to pose to grab the West’s attention and assistance. But the episode seems suspiciously like a five-course charity dinner to raise money for a famine.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Latest News
Throwing good money
Explained: Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Kanpur violence: NSA, Gangster’s Act invoked against main accused, 4 others
Congress leader’s ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark sets off Smriti-Sonia storm in House
No open waters, roads: Team India beats odds to make triathlon debut
Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: HC
Three more MPs are out: ‘Govt afraid of criticism’
‘Wilful harbouring of militants’: Police attach five more properties in Srinagar
Allahabad HC junks CBI chargesheet against health officials
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt
After tie-up with Rajbhar, allegations of election tickets for money were levelled: SP