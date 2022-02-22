Flashpoint Ukraine

There is little doubt that the ongoing crisis in Ukraine is in danger of becoming a flashpoint for a prolonged conflict between the US and Russia. On the ground, both state forces and Russian-backed separatists have mobilised, and both sides have accused each other of killing troops in the exchange of fire. Denis Pushilin, leader of the “Donetsk People’s Republic”, a separatist region, has appealed “to all the men in the republic who can hold weapons to defend their families, their children, wives, mothers”. While an escalation of the conflict may not be part of the agenda for either Moscow or Washington, the showdown on Ukraine could spiral out of control.

On the diplomatic front, too, both sides have been raising the stakes. The Russian parliament has asked President Vladimir Putin to recognise the self-proclaimed “republics” of Donetsk and Lugansk in East Ukraine — a far cry from the 2014-15 Minsk Accords under which Moscow and Kyiv agreed to a ceasefire and a political settlement. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused Russia of planning to plunge Europe into “the biggest war in Europe since 1945”. Washington, meanwhile, has claimed that Moscow has placed 1,50,000 soldiers on its borders with Ukraine, preparing for an invasion. Both sides, it appears, are raising the temperature in a bid to gain the upper hand in the negotiations. While Russia has remained adamant that it will not allow Ukraine to grow closer to the West — in effect, curtailing the country’s sovereignty — the US and some of its NATO allies are presenting the dispensation in Moscow as militaristic and expansionist.

However, attempts at an urgent diplomatic solution are also clearly in the works. On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a ceasefire between the forces on the ground. In the immediate term, two high-level meetings in the coming days hold the best hope for a de-escalation in Central Europe. US President Joe Biden has agreed, “in principle”, to a summit with Putin but the White House also said that “We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war”. The meeting, reportedly brokered by French President Emmanuel Macron, is contingent, according to the French presidency, on Russia refraining from an invasion. The meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday will, hopefully, move the proposed summit forward. It is in these talks that hopes for regional peace and global stability rest.