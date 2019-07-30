People are suffering, besieged by drought and searing 40-degree-plus temperatures and both the government and civil society organisations have had to step in to provide some relief.” In South Asia, and much of the tropics, the heat and its many tortures are old news. But in Europe, they used to crave the heat and the tan, scrambling in parks and public spaces to occupy every inch in the sun. The ongoing heatwave in the Old World has changed all that — Paris witnessed a 70-year-high of 42 degree centigrade, London is boiling and the burning heat is now moving to the Netherlands and Scandinavian countries.

We must spare a thought for the erstwhile colonists — they don’t even grow mangoes and watermelons, they have no aam panna or Rooh Afza to beat the heat. And no Ayurvedic suggestions of cooling food. Parisians must realise that crème brulee, pate and foie gras may give your palate momentary joy, but they are likely to make you sweat. Switch, instead, to lauki, tinda, thayir sadam and the bitterest of gourds, karela. And it may be time that the Bond Street brokers trade in fish n chips for a nice shukto — a medley of vegetables forced on young east Indians by their mothers every summer.

Dealing with the heat could also be a civilisational problem. European architecture, from the baroque to the modern, is meant to keep in the heat. All wood and stone, fireplaces and heaters. The humble ceiling fan, conspicuous by its absence on the Continent, could be of some help. And desert coolers are more effective than air conditioning in the dry heat. Climate change may necessitate a whole new imagination of culture. It’s time high fashion in London and Paris took cognisance of the dhoti and gamcha.