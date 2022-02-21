Riding trade winds

With the swift conclusion of an early harvest Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and the United Arab Emirates, Delhi appears to be signalling to the world that while it walked out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), one of the world’s biggest Free Trade Area agreements, that does not make it protectionist, or averse to free trade agreements. Worried about market exposure to China, the government had then defended its exit from RCEP by dubbing it an “FTA by stealth” and pointed to underperforming FTAs with most individual countries in the regional trade group. But now the focus seems to have shifted back to signing bilateral FTAs, where Delhi is apparently more confident of controlling its market exposure. Last year, India and Mauritius signed a Comprehensive Economic Co-operation and Partnership Agreement. Interim trade agreements with the UK, Canada and Australia are in the pipeline.

The negotiations for the CEPA with the UAE were concluded in three to four months. It aims to take bilateral trade to over $1billion within five years, including in services. The FTA covers 80 per cent of Indian exports to the UAE and is expected to stimulate export-oriented industries in India, especially in the MSME sector, because of a zero-tariff welcome by the UAE. Officials are also hoping that Indian investments in the UAE, spurred by the FTA, will see more remittances flowing into the country. The jewellery sector is also expected to receive a fillip with a concessional import duty. The agreement also speaks about expediting work on a special investment zone for UAE companies and joint ventures, and a dedicated India Mart in the Jebel Ali free zone. Relations between India and the UAE have improved significantly over the last few years. The UAE is India’s third-largest trading partner and second-largest export destination, oil being the main import from the Gulf country. The two countries signed a strategic partnership agreement in 2017. The CEPA may serve to deepen the partnership. India and UAE are also now part of an economic relations focussed, informally named “Middle East Quad”, in which the United States and Israel area also members.

The government hopes that the pact with the UAE will revive a long-shelved FTA with the Gulf Co-operation Council, a six-nation grouping of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman, and pave the way to markets in Africa, especially for India’s pharmaceuticals sector. With the UAE an important transit point for goods and people, this is not an unreasonable expectation, provided Indian industry, especially the ailing MSME sector, can live up to the potential offered by the FTA, and exports match imports.