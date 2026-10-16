How do newborn babies acquire language? How do they communicate? When Janet F Werker, the pioneering development psychologist, began researching into the linguistic capital of infants, she came away with an important discovery — that the process began even before birth, through sounds heard in the womb: A lullaby, the first inchoate babble, conversations overheard but not yet understood, auditory experiences that acquire meaning through the early years of life. The ability to listen shaped a child’s grasp of language.

A new study by University College London and Tohoku University, Japan, now follows on its trail and suggests that the best way to learn a new language is to focus on its sounds before wrestling with its grammar. Researchers tested Japanese learners of English and found that the more accomplished learners processed unfamiliar words much as they would any non-speech sound. They leaned less on the left sensorimotor network that serves the mother tongue. A foreign tongue began not with speech but with the patient accumulation of sounds and their meanings.