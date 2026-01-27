The killing of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse, in Minneapolis by US Border Patrol agents — less than three weeks after the killing of Renée Good in the same city by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent — is shocking. Videos make it clear that a scuffle began when an agent pushed a woman and Pretti tried to intervene. He was pepper-sprayed, after which another officer fired 10 rounds into him. The Trump administration’s defence — that Pretti intended to “do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement” — is contradicted by the video evidence. Equally disturbing is the speed with which officials labelled Pretti a “domestic terrorist” even before an investigation began. Good, shot dead at point-blank range, was also accused of “domestic terrorism”.

Donald Trump returned to power on an aggressive anti-immigration platform, and over the past year, a hardline federal enforcement strategy seems to have handed agencies like ICE and the US Border Patrol a blank cheque. Although they are legally mandated to enforce immigration laws in the interest of national security, the expansive powers they have been granted, in a climate of impunity, have led to a record number of detentions and deaths in ICE custody in 2025 — the most in two decades. The overreach of federal agents is now claiming US citizens with no criminal history as its victims.