Beyond the effusive words of a fawning US President and the cold political formulations of the stolid Chinese leader at the Beijing summit, what stands out is the difficult quest to build a new equilibrium between the world’s two most consequential powers. Both sides have projected the meeting as a success. Donald Trump highlighted several commercial agreements and China’s support for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Xi Jinping declared that the two leaders had reached a common understanding on building a framework for “constructive strategic stability”. But the relationship between Washington and Beijing is likely to remain volatile and unpredictable. The differences between the two powers are structural and enduring.

The Beijing meeting will be followed by Xi’s visit to Washington DC in September, and the two leaders are expected to meet again on the margins of multilateral gatherings later this year. The trajectory of US-China relations will remain the defining geopolitical story of 2026. The difficulty of building a stable relationship between Washington and Beijing reflects a simple fact: The balance of power between them has changed significantly. When he last visited Beijing nine years ago, Trump appeared to believe that China could be pressured into making major concessions. Today, his approach is more flexible and respectful, reflecting the reality of China’s increased economic, technological, and military strength. Xi, for his part, approaches the relationship with greater confidence. He appears convinced that the US is in relative decline and that China is now better placed to shape the terms of engagement. Beijing’s objective is to secure greater recognition of its interests and to ensure that Washington respects what China defines as its core concerns, especially on Taiwan.