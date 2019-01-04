Trouble over temple

The entry of two women to the Sabarimala shrine under police protection in the wee hours of Wednesday, a first since the Supreme Court ruled against a law that disallowed women from a certain age group from worshipping at the Ayyappa temple, has sparked violence in Kerala. Protests by BJP-backed Hindu outfits on Wednesday and Thursday have resulted in widespread destruction of public property and a BJP activist died during the agitation.

Since the Supreme Court delivered its order in September last year, Kerala has been on the edge. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has repeatedly said the state government will offer protection if any women sought to visit the shrine. Hindu groups have objected to the order on the ground that it violated a temple tradition — many of them have filed review petitions in the Supreme Court. Both parties have been mobilising people, which has caused polarisation on political and lately, caste lines. Hindu groups, backed by the BJP and RSS, had thwarted attempts by women activists and pilgrims to visit the shrine. The state government did not try to force the issue and even signalled that it was not in favour of activists undertaking the Sabarimala pilgrimage. On Tuesday, a massive women’s wall was organised along the length of Kerala, under the aegis of various communitarian organisations but actively backed by the CPM and aided by the state administration, ostensibly for gender equality and the protection of the state’s enlightenment legacy. While this “wall” sought to highlight the gender dimension in the Sabarimala debate, the government signalled its intent to enforce the SC order by escorting two women to the shrine. The temple establishment hit back by organising a purification ceremony after the women left.

The government may have choreographed a temple entry moment on Wednesday but given how deep the faultlines are, it needs to now tread with caution rather than to prove a political point. Surely, those claiming to back tradition have skirted the question of gender equality despite the SC order and sought to suppress any debate. The government, too, has refused to engage the faithful in a conversation. If the government has to provide security each time women wish to undertake the Sabarimala pilgrimage, it would mean only a pyrrhic victory. Now that it has enforced the state’s writ, the government should engage with all the stakeholders at Sabarimala, including the conservative sections among the believers. Political parties should wait for a closure in the Court — the review petitions are slated for hearing on January 22. The state government must realise that in implementing the order, it represents all sections of society, not just its electorate. That will give social reform the moral weight it needs.