June 11, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Tripura Violence

The magnitude of the frenzy can be gauged from the fact that the riots among tribals and non-tribals claimed 308 human lives and resulted in injuries to 268 others during the last 24 hours. The magnitude of the frenzy can be gauged from the fact that the riots among tribals and non-tribals claimed 308 human lives and resulted in injuries to 268 others during the last 24 hours.

Tripura Violence

The disturbed state of Tripura today witnessed death and devastation on a scale unparalleled in the history of independent India. Despite the declaration of two-thirds of the state as a disturbed area, induction of the Army and the imposition of curfew, the state suffered mass killing, looting, arson and assault. The magnitude of the frenzy can be gauged from the fact that the riots among tribals and non-tribals claimed 308 human lives and resulted in injuries to 268 others during the last 24 hours.

NE Governor Exit

The governor of Northeastern states, L P Singh, is relinquishing office by the end of this week. Singh is understood to have addressed a communication to New Delhi expressing his desire to be relieved of his responsibilities immediately. The Centre has reportedly conceded his request. It is learnt that henceforth the Northeast will have two governors instead of one: Assam and Meghalaya will have a common governor while there will be a separate one for Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura. H C Sarin will replace Singh as governor of Assam and Meghalaya.

OPEC Prices

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to set its oil price at $32 a barrel but left individual countries free to wait to raise their price to that level, Iranian oil minister Ali Akbar told reporters. Exporters selling high-quality oil for prices above $32 a barrel would have to “freeze” their prices for the remainder of 1980 under the proposal. The quality of oil depends on several factors including sulphur content, lightness and the freight charges. Persian Gulf Arab exporters selling at about $30 a barrel would raise their prices two dollars, sources said. The package would raise average OPEC oil prices by almost 7 per cent. It would be more costly for consumers because under the plan, sellers of high-quality oil would freeze prices rather than lower them.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.