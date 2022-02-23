Treason or poetry

Being a conservative, even of the most benign sort, can’t be easy in the digital age. History, culture, religion and language traverse borders at the speed of thought, and even the proudest societies are subject to outside influences that force them to change and evolve. The Académie Française has a particularly difficult task in this regard. Formed in 1635 under King Louis XIII, its task is to guard “pure French” as a language. In a report released earlier this month, the organisation has flagged threats to “social cohesion” and the “degradation of language”.

The Académie is particularly incensed by the growing use of English words in entertainment, fashion and even on announcements on government-run trains. “Californisms”, a result of the fact that most tech companies originate on the US west coast, also drew its ire. The final straw has been the pandemic, thanks to which terms like “cluster” and “testing” have entered everyday use. Since these words are “often distorted” to fit French grammar, the report says, they have led to “the creation of hybrid forms that are neither English nor French”.

The French language police’s insecurity appears to stem from English theorist Terry Eagleton’s statement: “Language is the root of all identity. To tamper with it is either poetry or treason.” The good people at the Académie Française seem to have forgotten that around the time the organisation was formed, there existed no “pure French”. It was only after decades of state-imposed uniformity that a singular French language emerged throughout France. Perhaps the new hybrids are just history’s revenge for all the “French” cultures that were lost. Or, maybe, there’s a lesson the French can learn about the inclusion of “distorted phrases” — as a sign of their language and culture’s capacity to adapt — from Indians. Take the sentence “Train late hai” — a majority of English words, completely Hindi in syntax. Since the hybrids aren’t treason, let’s think of them as poetry.