Between 3300-3100 BCE, in the city of Uruk in southern Mesopotamia, Sumerian scribes inscribed on clay tablets what would come to be known as cuneiform — lists of barley, sheep and beer rations — for accounting and auditing purposes. Hieroglyphs followed soon after, while early alphabets emerged millennia later. For years, this has served as the neat starting point of recorded human thought. A new body of research suggests that the impulse to register experiences may actually be much older.

The evidence comes from artefacts found mostly in a cave system in southern Germany. Researchers examining objects such as mammoth-tusk fragments and bones noticed recurring sequences of notches, crosses and dots carved into their surfaces, some of which are roughly 45,000 years old. Their repetition and structure suggest patterned meaning, what linguists call a “proto-system” of notation — not quite language with formalised grammar, but something closer to a hunter-gatherer’s mnemonic aid. It was utilitarian but it also doubled up as a private archive.