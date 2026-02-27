One woman dies of cervical cancer every eight minutes in India. The country accounts for about a fifth of the global burden of the disease, close to 90 per cent of which is caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV). Early screening and vaccination can prevent this cancer. However, lack of awareness and the relatively high price of the shots have come in the way of checking the disease. That’s why the government’s inoculation drive, to commence in about a month, could be a game-changer. A single dose of Gardasil-4, manufactured by Merck & Co, will be administered to 14-year-olds. In private clinics, the vaccine is given in two or three doses. However, the government’s approach aligns with the WHO’s 2022 findings, which underscore that a single dose, administered between the ages of 9 and 14, provides protection comparable to that provided by multi-dose regimens. It’s also in consonance with the global health agency’s cervical cancer elimination strategy.

Eligible women will need to book a slot at government health centres using the U-win portal. The government intends to ensure the vaccines reach 1.15 crore young women who turn 14 every year in the country. It’s too early to link this drive with herd immunity. However, studies in Sweden, the UK and Australia are instructive. They show that a high vaccine coverage reduces the chance of cancerous lesions and other symptoms among the unvaccinated.