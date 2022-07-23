Abdicating space

The Vice President of India presides over the Rajya Sabha, which is the House where the Opposition, heavily outnumbered by the ruling BJP in Lok Sabha, still has a significant presence and voice, to express its views and demand accountability.

The Trinamool Congress’s move to abstain from the vice-presidential poll shows the party in poor light. The TMC has offered two reasons in its own defence — that it could not go with the NDA’s choice, Jagdeep Dhankhar, who, as West Bengal Governor, has had running battles with the TMC government in the state. And, that it was unwilling to support the Opposition’s candidate, senior Congress leader Margaret Alva, because it “had not been consulted” before the announcement of her candidature — TMC’s Rajya Sabha parliamentary party leader Derek O’Brien has said his party needed to give “a message to the Grand Old Party that they cannot take large opposition parties like the TMC for granted”. While the first reason is understandable given the Mamata Banerjee government’s confrontational relationship with Governor Dhankhar, the second makes the TMC look petulant and churlish. Point-scoring vis a vis a Congress that is in great decline in most states, including in West Bengal, is certainly not compelling enough to justify the boycott of an election to a key constitutional office, especially by a party that aspires to grow beyond the state that it rules to play a larger national role.