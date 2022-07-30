scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Cloudy days

As central banks tighten policy to fight inflation, the global economic outlook appears to be worsening

By: Editorial |
July 30, 2022 3:59:29 am
International Monetary Fund, World Economic Outlook, global economy, Indian economy, economic outlook, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsEqually worrying is the even more severe revision in growth expectations for next year —the Fund now expects growth at 2.9 per cent, down 0.7 percentage points from its April forecast.

Two years after the global economy went through one of the most severe economic downturns in recent history, the economic outlook is once again clouded. In the July update of its World Economic Outlook, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slashed its forecast for global growth this year to 3.2 per cent, down from its earlier expectations of 3.6 per cent. These latest projections imply that world economic growth, after rebounding to 6.1 per cent in 2021, will slow down sharply to 3.2 per cent in 2022. Equally worrying is the even more severe revision in growth expectations for next year —the Fund now expects growth at 2.9 per cent, down 0.7 percentage points from its April forecast.

In large part, the lowering of growth projections is driven by expectations of a sharp slowdown in developed economies, the US in particular, as central banks tighten policy to fight surging inflation. Inflation is a global phenomenon —the Fund has upped its forecasts on the back of higher food and energy prices. It now expects inflation at 6.6 per cent in advanced economies and 9.5 per cent in emerging market and developing economies. The tightening of monetary conditions will impact output. Data released on Thursday showed that the US economy had contracted in the second quarter as spending by business fell, and the pace of consumer expenditure slowed down. A day prior to that, the US Federal Reserve hiked its policy rate by 75 basis points for the second time, raising the rate to 2.25-2.5 per cent, as inflation hit record highs. Following the Fed’s decision, the view that the US central bank will ease the pace of rate hikes is gaining traction. However, with the labour market remaining quite tight, there is considerable uncertainty over how much and how quickly the Fed will tighten further. A recession in the US, differences in the definition notwithstanding, along with a sharp slowdown in China —the Fund has lowered its growth forecast for the country by 1.1 percentage points —will have grave consequences for the world economy.

For India, the Fund has lowered its expectations from 8.2 per cent to 7.4 per cent. This is in line with the RBI’s forecast which expects growth at 7.2 per cent. However, even by the RBI’s own assessment, growth will average just about 4 per cent in the second half of the year. Considering the current macroeconomic environment of slowing global growth and trade and a tightening of monetary conditions, with domestic drivers of growth subdued, returning to a higher growth trajectory could prove to be difficult.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Thanda karke khao’: Why BJP is unfazed about Maharashtra Cabinet e...Premium
‘Thanda karke khao’: Why BJP is unfazed about Maharashtra Cabinet e...
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

After 10-day ‘battle’ with tenant, elderly couple move into their Greater Noida flat

2

In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

3

Expunge Nirmala Sitharaman's and Piyush Goyal's remarks on Sonia: Congress to Rajya Sabha chair

4

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologises to President Murmu for 'rashtrapatni' remark, says it was 'slip of tongue'

5

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

Featured Stories

Because words matter
Because words matter
Cloudy days
Cloudy days
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she c...
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she c...
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
1st T20I: India trounce Windies by 68 runs

1st T20I: India trounce Windies by 68 runs

Stuck at home, CWG squad-member Tejaswin Shankar catches opening ceremony on TV

Stuck at home, CWG squad-member Tejaswin Shankar catches opening ceremony on TV

Will Smith breaks silence over Oscar slap, apologises to Chris

Will Smith breaks silence over Oscar slap, apologises to Chris

1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’

Premium
Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham
CWG | Women's Cricket

Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why
Explained

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
A Holy Conspiracy review

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Opinion

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement