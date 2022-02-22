The vicious cycle

The fact is this: In July 2008, 22 blasts took place within 70 minutes at various locations in Ahmedabad with explosives placed in buses, cars, parked cycles. In the rest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Hardoi in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, was more than a little spectre-mongering. Recalling the Ahmedabad blasts, days after 38 convicts were sentenced to death for them, the PM accused the Opposition of being soft on terror and joined dots that would otherwise appear to be impossible to connect. Linking the blasts to the SP’s poll symbol, he said: “Cycle par bomb rakhe hue the (bombs were placed on cycles)”. And: “Main hairan hun yeh cycle ko unhone kyun pasand kiya (I am surprised why they preferred the bicycle)”. The cycle evokes many associations, it has several connotations, from simple mobility and balance to empowerment — the inexpensive and unsnazzy vehicle of the poor and middle class, the unlikely star of the Bihar government scheme for schoolgirls, which helped them to continue to study even when it meant pedalling to a school outside their village. It can no more be linked to the terror act than, say, the Congress’s symbol, hand, or the BSP’s elephant, except by a similarly incredible semantic leap — the terrorist’s “hand”, or terror as the “elephant” in the room. That the PM sought to make the poll symbol of a political opponent look sinister ahead of elections, however, speaks not of words and meanings, but politics — a politics that revels in tarring the Opposition and labelling it.

The PM’s accusation of softness on terror cases against the SP, when it is in power, was also political polemic, but could be said to have more of a leg to stand on — in 2013, for instance, the then Akhilesh Yadav government ordered the withdrawal of cases against 19 persons facing terror charges, including for blasts in Varanasi and Gorakhpur, Lucknow and Ayodhya, on the ground of insufficient evidence. The PM’s portrayal of that decision is harsh, but it is in consonance with his party’s muscular stands on terror, and its strenuous projection of these positions to demarcate itself from its rivals in the poll arena. The airstrike on Balakot dominated the BJP’s winning 2019 campaign. The cycle-terror equation, however, goes an unbecoming step further. It is one thing to allege that the political opponent is weak on national security and quite another to suggest that it is, in any way, implicated in or associated with acts of terror. In the context of UP, it is also a communal dog whistle, which may not be surprising — the BJP campaign had spoken of kabristan vs shamshan, Ramzan vs Diwali, in the 2017 election in UP — but is nevertheless jarring. In a democracy, disrespect shown to the Opposition can end up becoming disrespect to the people’s right to choose, to democracy itself. For a campaigner of the PM’s stature to lose sight of these vital distinctions in the heat of electoral battle is dispiriting and disheartening.