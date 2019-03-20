The uplifters

In Kabul, Afghanistan’s star cricketer, Shapoor Zadran, roams around in a Toyota Corolla and when Adam Hollioake, former England captain who coached in Afghanistan’s Shpageeza Cricket League in 2017, shared his desire to jump in for a drive, he was told: “You won’t make it. If they see you, you’ll get kidnapped.” Shapoor should know. He and his brother were once shot at by gunmen in Kabul.

The allrounder, Mohammad Nabi’s, father was kidnapped for a ransom in 2013; one of the best spinners in the world, Rashid Khan, had to live in Pakistan’s Peshwar for six years as the family sheltered him from the war; Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman, the talented spinner, has risen from a poor background — the stories go on.

But on Monday, in India, Afghanistan took another big step in chastening those who view them only as war victims who play cricket. On Monday, they claimed their first Test win. A cricketing nation’s first Test win in just their second attempt should leave an aftertaste of historic accomplishment or a sense of surprise at how quickly it has come. But Afghanistan’s triumph over Ireland, another team which played its second Test, triggers a shrug — it was an expected outcome. There is no surprise in this win — and that’s the real accomplishment of Afghanistan.

Afghanistan has a team that has the capacity and personnel to entertain and compete. A bunch of attacking batsmen and skilful spinners have the world as their stage now. Rahmat Shah, the batting star in the Test with two 50s, Mohammad Shahzad, Asghar Afghan, the captain, Rashid Khan, the star spinner, Mohammad Nabi, the allrounder, Hashmatullah Shahidi, the attacking batsman, and Shapoor Zadran will showcase their spark in the world cup.

Unfortunately, Afghanistan are still the cricket nomads, players without a home base. But that reality only elevates their achievements. That they have made their audiences almost forget that harsh truth is what makes them the truly uplifting story of cricket.