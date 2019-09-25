The test ahead

It is now 50 days since the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and announced the decision to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories. In this time, the government has set up a raft of committees to oversee the bifurcation of territory, and material and manpower resources.

The bureaucracy in the state is working apace to identify sectors that will receive speedy attention for the government to implement its development agenda. But much else remains undone. Kashmir Valley, where more than half of the state’s population lives, is virtually cut off from the rest of the country. A communication blockade imposed since August 5, the day the government announced its decisions, continues to this day.

Landlines have been restored but with their penetration not as high as mobile phones, this move has not made a difference to the situation. The markets remain closed as a result of a bandh by members of the public. The government’s assertion that militants have imposed a curfew across the Valley contradicts its own justification for keeping the cellphones and internet disabled, which is that it has crippled the communication networks of militants. All mainstream politicians, and anyone else with the slightest ability to mobilise public opinion, remain under detention.

The government’s case is that these measures have prevented deaths. But this cannot be the only index by which to assess “normalcy” in Kashmir. As the state’s DGP told this newspaper, peaceful yes, but that is not the same as normal. Implicit in the justification of no deaths is the admission that locking up people and cutting off their phones was the only way to implement what the government anticipated would be unpopular decisions, the argument being that there would have been protests and the law enforcers would have been pushed to use strong methods to restore order.

In the last few weeks, several government functionaries have made the surprising declaration that the Centre’s decisions have the backing of the majority of the people in the Valley. The only test of the popular mood will come when those who have been detained are released, phones restored, and people are allowed to communicate as free citizens do in any democracy.

After the next 40 days, the map of J&K will change, likely irrevocably. There may even be an announcement of elections in the two UTs. But before all that, the government needs to lift the restrictions it has imposed in the Valley, and ready a plan to deal with the consequences that it seems to fear.

Good governance, the government’s promise for Naya Kashmir, cannot take place in an environment in which people have to be locked up and their voices cannot be heard.