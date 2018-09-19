The Sweden show

For both governments and people though, there are some lessons to be learnt from the Swedish experiment. For both governments and people though, there are some lessons to be learnt from the Swedish experiment.

Here’s the thing about governments and free speech. The former tend to think that it’s a great idea, if only people would use it right. There’s President Donald Trump, for example, who can dish it out on Twitter but throws a tantrum at the slightest criticism. So, the Swedish government certainly took a risk in 2011 when it decided to hand over the reins of its official Twitter handle, @Sweden, to the people.

For seven years, an ordinary citizen was allowed to tweet what they wanted from the handle for a week, the only restriction being that they break no laws. There were surprises, of course, like the man who tweeted on the pleasures of self pleasure. Some chronicled their lives, ordinary and interesting, while others espoused political and social causes, and others still spent a week promoting their niche interest. For both governments and people though, there are some lessons to be learnt from the Swedish experiment.

@Sweden was, first and foremost, a public relations exercise meant to “promote Sweden abroad”. The 2,00,000 tweets have certainly done that, at least in the English-speaking world. The virtue of openness, then, is something for other governments to emulate. Rather than just the curated cacophony of tourist brochures, genuine human stories with all their problems, still hold the most lure. Second, while “reasonable restrictions” may be necessary, it seems that people can, by and large, be trusted with the responsibility of free speech.

Of the lakhs of tweets on @Sweden, only seven had to be deleted, three for copyright infringement. Finally, perhaps a sense of competition is in order: If Sweden, with just 99 lakh people, can produce a diversity of opinion, surely India can do better? All its people need is a little bit of faith, and a little pride, in their differences.

