Pakistan is no stranger to political crises, but the suspension of the elected government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assumes particular significance because it effectively strips the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of its last remaining provincial stronghold. The declaration of a state of emergency, ostensibly prompted by a surge in terror attacks across KP, came as the PTI was preparing for a long march to Islamabad to demand the release of its incarcerated leader, Imran Khan. The former prime minister and 1992 Cricket World Cup-winning captain has been in jail for over three years, facing more than 100 legal cases and multiple convictions in what his supporters and even some critics have described as a politically motivated witch-hunt. Governor’s Rule marks a further escalation in the long-running confrontation between the military-backed federal coalition, led by Shehbaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Imran Khan’s PTI, which won the most seats in the last general election through candidates running as independents. But the move could backfire and deepen political instability, as it did in Balochistan in 1973, when Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s dismissal of the provincial government triggered a four-year insurgency.

Terror attacks in KP have indeed been rising. But the timing of Governor’s Rule invites questions about political motives. By suspending an elected government and removing what it claimed was a principal obstacle to counterterrorism — a federal minister has even alleged a “nexus” between the PTI and terrorists — the federal government has raised the stakes for its own security policy. If terror attacks continue despite the change in administration, the government will find it harder to justify imposing Governor’s Rule. It will also reinforce the perception that the move was driven by political expediency, not security considerations.