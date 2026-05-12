The point of the social-media age, marketers told the world at its inception two decades ago, was to give voice to the voiceless, a platform to those who couldn’t get past the traditional gatekeepers of TV, radio and the humble newspaper. The smartphone, its camera and the internet were going to usher in a new wave of creative endeavours. As it turns out, the smartphone mostly takes selfies. Take the newly minted Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay. The matinée idol-turned-politician’s spectacular victory ensured that every media outlet in the country was broadcasting his oath-taking ceremony. Yet, in the sea of cameras, Vijay brought his own, taking a series of selfies with party leaders, allies like Rahul Gandhi, and the massive crowd.

Long before Marshall McLuhan became the most-quoted by too-clever-by-half MBAs and PR types in PowerPoint presentations, politicians have been made and unmade by the fact that, all too often, the “medium is the message”. In a democracy, a politician must be of the people, as well as rule over them, both everyman and larger-than-life. Hence the curated candid photos of world leaders at official events, the guffaws at each other’s jokes for a tweet or a reel. And the public often consumes an image of a politician capturing an image.