The right swipe

Love finds a way — or at least an algorithm. Google’s recently released report, based on a survey of the queries its search engine has received in India, shows that the interest in dating sites and apps has been growing at a far more rapid rate — 40 per cent — than in matrimonial portals (14 per cent) in 2018. One can imagine, already, the dated detractors of romance fuming at this turn of events. After all, vandalising people and places on Valentine’s Day is far easier than trying to police the hormones and hyperbole of young love on the world wide web. But they need not worry.

Advertising

Indian culture, and business, has proved to be more than a match for the consumer and lifestyle choices that global conglomerations have sought to market here. And Tinder, Bumble and all the other dating apps have been no exception to the “McAloo tikkification” phenomenon. Tinder, meant broadly for “hooking up” in much of the first world, bears testimony to this in its advertisements: A concerned mother ensures her daughter is dressed in Indian chic, bindi included, before she is off to meet Mr Right (swipe).

In many contexts in India, love — or even just the assertion of agency that dating implies — can be a truly rebellious act. It has the power to transcend boundaries of religion, caste and class and of women and even men taking control of their physical and emotional destiny. But much like McDonald’s and its satvik burgers, dating apps — and dating in general — threaten to give in to consumerism, backed by regressive tradition. Soon, if things go ill, dating apps will have filters for caste, income, skin colour, educational qualifications. But perhaps we are being too pessimistic. According to the survey, people’s searches about food doubled in 2018, and pizza topped the list, with biryani up there as well.