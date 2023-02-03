The right note: Australia decided to rid its $5-note of British royalty. It’s about time

It’s been nearly five months since the previous sovereign of the British empire died. But royalty, like so many other grand fictions, casts a long shadow. The image of Queen Elizabeth was ubiquitous not just in the British Isles, but also in the symbolic remnants of the empire. Now, with the Reserve Bank of Australia announcing that $5-notes will no longer carry the image of the monarch — King Charles, now — it has severed an anachronistic tie with the “mother country”. Better late than never.

This proclamation comes ahead of the July 2023 referendum that will vote on the inclusion of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the country’s constitution. The new currency notes will feature a design “that honours the culture and history of the First Australians”. While one side of this note will feature Indigenous culture — as opposed to a portrait of Queen Elizabeth/King Charles — the other will continue to carry an image of the Australian Parliament. According to reports, the notes will take a few years to come into circulation and will be designed with inputs from the indigenous community.

The currency of a country says a lot about how it sees itself, the ideas and symbols it values. In the US, early presidents — those who had a role in writing the Declaration of Independence, ending slavery and winning early battles — find place on notes and coins. In India, Mahatma Gandhi accompanies the “promise to pay the bearer…” in multiple languages — a reminder of the country’s diversity. Britain’s fascination with and adherence to the head of a single household as a symbol of its nationhood confounds many across the world. Australia, which shook off “dominion status” in 1986, seems to be taking a step — if only symbolic for now — towards inclusion. After all, its new notes tell people that it is the “First Australians” — oppressed, targeted and exploited for centuries — who are a core part of the country’s identity. That’s a very welcome step down from the entitled plutocrat, half a world away.