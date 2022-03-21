The plot changes

The unambiguous message in the Kerala High Court’s orders on the implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act is this: It is indefensible for the Malayalam film industry, or any other film industry for that matter, to defer implementing the law against workplace sexual harassment. The court was ruling on a public interest litigation filed by the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), among others, arguing that actors’ associations and production houses be held accountable for sexual harassment of women. The ruling is significant in many ways for an industry largely unorganised and driven by informal relationships. First, the court clarifies that a production unit is bound to maintain an internal complaints committee (ICC) if it employs 10 or more actor-artistes. The court also underlined that the law extends this protection to “any person employed at a workplace whether on regular, temporary, ad hoc or daily wage basis, either directly or through an agent including a contractor”. Second, even while observing that organisations like the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce, etc, do not have an employer-employee relationship with film professionals, it asked them to form a joint committee to deal with sexual harassment of women, to inspire “sufficient confidence to women professionals in a production unit” and “make the right to life and personal liberty of the women in the film industry more meaningful and fruitful.”

These are affirming words. It also throws into stark relief the dispiriting context and an environment of misogyny in which the WCC fought this legal battle. The WCC was formed as a response to one of the most horrific sexual crimes in the history of Indian cinema — the abduction and sexual assault of a Malayalam actor in which fellow actor Dileep is an accused. Instead of solidarity from the powerful people of the film industry, the WCC faced outright hostility and sexist dismissal. The WCC had moved court alleging that the AMMA had violated the Vishakha guidelines by its failure to provide a grievance redressal mechanism to the actor. Grey areas might well exist even after the ruling. When does a production unit come into operation, for instance? What if a freelance casting director asks for sexual favours at a place that is not a workplace? These are issues for the film industries to explore and sort out. A heartening aspect was the support that the WCC received from film professionals in Hindi cinema and elsewhere — the CINTAA impleaded itself in the case, in support of the WCC. In many ways, this is a result of the mobilisations and disruptions in the entertainment world as a result of #MeToo. For women in cinema, while substantive equality might be a long distance away, the Kerala HC ruling represents a significant victory.