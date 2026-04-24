Romance, once the realm of poetry and poor decision-making, has now become a line item in public budgets. In Japan’s Kochi prefecture, the state has tiptoed into matters of the heart with a subsidy in hand, as part of a larger effort to address the country’s twin crises of dwindling birth rates and rising loneliness. Single individuals in the age group of 20-39 years will be eligible for financial assistance of up to 20,000 yen annually for using approved matchmaking assistance and dating applications.

It is admittedly an odd arrangement. But as one of the world’s fastest-ageing societies, Japan faces a deepening crisis of loneliness and social withdrawal that goes well beyond falling birth rates. In 2016, over 5,00,000 Japanese, aged 15 to 39 were identified as hikikomori — social recluses who had withdrawn from public life. By 2022, this figure had risen to about 1.46 million people. In 2021, Japan appointed a Minister for Social Isolation and Loneliness. In the years since the pandemic, local governments have been tasked with taking actions for mitigation.