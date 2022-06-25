scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 24, 2022
Must Read

The new workplace

Co-working manifesto places the interest of workers at the heart of the enterprise, provides them a space they are in control of

By: Editorial |
June 25, 2022 4:40:32 am
While co-working spaces in urban metropolises are no novelty, these are mostly private sector initiatives looking to break the ennui of standard office experiences

The West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) has introduced Happy Works, a co-working space in Kolkata’s growing commercial hub, New Town. At affordable rates of Rs 30 for 90 minutes and Rs 20 for each additional hour thereafter, these seven-days-a-week 9am-to-8pm work-pod clusters are witnessing a surge in the number of working mothers, young entrepreneurs and freelance workers looking to nurture a professional space distinct from the blurriness of working from home, steep-on-the-pocket office rentals or the HR-controlled regimes of traditional workspaces.

While co-working spaces in urban metropolises are no novelty, these are mostly private sector initiatives looking to break the ennui of standard office experiences. They often come at a restrictive cost, limiting the experience to those who can afford it rather than those who may be in need of it. HIDCO’s venture indicates both a welcome change in the state government’s attitude to commerce and an acknowledgement that, in the post-Covid era, the future of work includes flexibility, especially when the workers are juggling many roles.

The co-working manifesto is built on the premise of sustainability. It places the interest of the worker at the heart of the enterprise — an idea increasingly lost on corporations chasing profits. In unshackling workers from their many roles — primary caregiver, family breadwinner or young entrepreneur-in-need-of-a-breakthrough — it provides them with a space they are in control of. In much the same way as a city allows people a chance to reimagine their identities without the cloying intimacy of familiar spaces, these co-working spaces let users choose their degrees of interaction with other occupants while working at their own pace. The result can be greater productivity, unlikely collaborations and a spontaneous sense of community. Democratising these spaces through affordable pricing is, therefore, a pragmatic step towards a happy, healthy and more inclusive workforce.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 24, 2022: Know why ‘Sorrow of Assam’ to ‘Sri La...Premium
UPSC Key-June 24, 2022: Know why ‘Sorrow of Assam’ to ‘Sri La...
As rebel Sena MLAs transited Surat, CR Paatil ran show from behind the sc...Premium
As rebel Sena MLAs transited Surat, CR Paatil ran show from behind the sc...
Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teen...Premium
Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teen...
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...Premium
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Jun 24: Latest News
Advertisement