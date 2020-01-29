The Mummy speaks

In an ideal world, this would have opened a franchise on Nesyamun voice-overs. Hollywood has already press-ganged dead actors using CGI. In an ideal world, this would have opened a franchise on Nesyamun voice-overs. Hollywood has already press-ganged dead actors using CGI.

In life, about 1100 BC, the priest Nesyamun was a scribe and incense-bearer in the Karnak temple complex in Egypt, one of the highest beings in a highly stratified society. He was brought low in death, succumbing to what could be an insect-bite on his tongue, which caused it to balloon out. But death is a bad moment which is soon over, and once his sarcophagus had been discovered and brought to the museum of Leeds, UK, Nesyamun got lucky again. His mummy escaped a direct hit by a Luftwaffe bomb which wiped out many exhibits, including two other mummies, during the Blitz in 1941.

But now, ill luck favours him yet again, and his voice is in danger of being commodified. Being well-preserved, Nesyamun is one of the most studied mummies ever, and a CT scan of his larynx has been replicated by a 3D printer. And the mummy has spoken. In an ideal world, this would have opened a franchise on Nesyamun voice-overs. Hollywood has already press-ganged dead actors using CGI. Oliver Reed’s role in Gladiator, for instance, was finished posthumously by a computer. But imagine the impact of a real voice, speaking to audiences from across the centuries. Imagine it singing “As Time Goes By”. There would be serious dollars in exploiting such talents.

But Nesyamun has declined to co-operate. First, he can’t articulate words in the absence of the rest of his vocal tract. And the sound he has made through a machine after three millennia is suspiciously like the horn of Noddy’s car: “Paaaaarp!” Or, to recall P G Wodehouse, perhaps it is the sound of ducks that die in thunderstorms. It is certainly not the voice of a priest accustomed to addressing Ra and Isis. Or maybe the old man is having us on.

