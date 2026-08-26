Going by the surge in the CFO’s photographs online, on that last count at least, it’s a job well done.

The most recent entrant to the global ranks of cats with jobs is a ginger tabby usually found lounging at Mumbai’s Gundavali Metro station. After a commuter posted its photo on social media, tagging the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation, the organisation confirmed its appointment as Chief Feline Officer (CFO), responsible for “station inspections, commuter observation and sitting exactly where everyone can admire them”. Going by the surge in the CFO’s photographs online, on that last count at least, it’s a job well done.

The unnamed ginger of Gundavali will not be the only cat to take its KRAs seriously. There’s Larry, the Chief Mouser of Number 10 Downing Street who, having suffered a prolonged whisper campaign about his laziness, set the record straight by killing and eating a mouse right in front of the reporters stationed outside his office for former PM Keir Starmer’s press conference. Palmerston, the late “diplocat” stationed in the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office, developed a fearsome reputation as an efficient mouse catcher.