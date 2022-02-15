The federal push

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s statement that a convention of non-NDA CMs is planned in Delhi suggests that a federal front may be in the making. Stalin also mentioned that he had a conversation with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on the subject. The proposed convention follows Stalin’s recent statement that the DMK intends to float a platform to further the cause of social justice. On a parallel note, Telangana CM KCR said he would hold discussions with his Maharashtra counterpart, Uddhav Thackeray, and Banerjee on the need for Opposition parties to unite against the BJP. Rao has in recent times upped the ante against the BJP and turned friendly towards the Congress. Clearly, these regional leaders seem to be working towards a common anti-BJP front ahead of the 2024 general election.

The souring of Centre-state relations on a range of issues — from the role of investigative agencies to GST, IAS cadre rules, and most recently, sharing of PDS data — has provided an impetus to the making of the federal front. The Opposition has been complaining that the Centre has been chipping away at the powers of the states. CMs in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala etc. have been complaining that their respective governors are encroaching on the rights of the elected government, perhaps at the behest of the Centre. The BJP, driven by a unitarian vision of the republic and a majority in the Lok Sabha, has not concealed its ambitions towards expanding its footprint electorally and having its say in governance. Leaders like KCR sense that the BJP now occupies the pole position in Indian politics and expect it to emerge as the main foe in their strongholds. The SP, RJD and JMM, the ruling party in Jharkhand, too are likely to think along similar lines and back a regional front.

Surely, the contours of the federal front are likely to emerge in March when the results to five assembly elections are out. Whether the Congress has a role to play in this front will depend on how it performs in these states. Conversely, gains for the BJP in the assembly polls would deflate the ambitions of the Opposition leaders. However, the Opposition initiative will need a glue for various regional players to stay together: Similar attempts in the past have failed to take off because they could provide neither a compelling vision nor a persuasive agenda to be seen as a viable alternative to the BJP. Just being anti-BJP may not a glue make.