The Express View: Slipping in Punjab

The capitulation of the Punjab government to a radical Sikh leader who openly declares that he follows in the path of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the Khalistani preacher killed during Operation Bluestar, does not augur well for the state. Unlike in Delhi, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab has control over every instrument of government to preserve law and order. Bafflingly, it surrendered to an armed mob that stormed a police station in Ajnala, demanding the release of a man arrested in a kidnapping case. Senior police officials gave in to the demand during negotiations with the mob, led by one Amritpal Singh, who heads an organisation called Waris Punjab De, set up by the controversial Deep Sidhu. The government’s failure to enforce the rule of law can only embolden elements who want to create unrest and chaos in Punjab in order to breathe life into a discredited secessionist movement. The public delivered no bigger message on this than the rejection of AAP in the 2017 election for just the bare hint of an association with Khalistani elements. The people of Punjab know too well how much blood was spilled during the violent 1980s, and they do not want a rerun. The government’s cave-in to the mob suggests that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has not read the mood correctly, and continues to harbour the mistaken belief that pandering to extremists might earn the AAP some brownie points.