The Express View: Robot-elephant worship in Kerala

In appearance, Raman is surprisingly like the flesh-and-blood originals. But once the novelty wears off, would devotees still be willing to accept blessings from a mechanical elephant?

A pachyderm with a dark, gleaming coat and handsomely proportioned ears is all the news at the Irinjadappilly Sree Krishna Temple in Kerala’s Thrissur district. Irinjadappilly Raman, as he is known, is an 800-kilo, 11-foot “robotic elephant”, made of an iron frame and rubber coat. He was donated to the temple by People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India along with actor Parvathy Thiruvothu. The temple authorities have welcomed the new addition and at Raman’s Nadayiruthal ceremony (in which elephants are dedicated or offered to the deity), reportedly many more people turned up to catch a glimpse of the robot elephant than to pray. For some time, at least, it seems like Raman will be the cynosure of all eyes in and around Irinjadappilly and both the donors and the temple are hoping that his example would encourage other temples around the state to use robot elephants as well.