The Express View on the governors’ reshuffle: Raj Bhavan Dharma

The reshuffle in Raj Bhavans comes at a time when the office of governor has been in the spotlight. The 13 names announced by the President of India on Sunday include politicians from the BJP, a retired Supreme Court judge, and two Army officers. This is the professional pool that has historically contributed men and women to the Raj Bhavans. Retired judges and generals have been made governors in the past, including by Congress-led governments. However, the appointments have come under scrutiny because governors in most Opposition-ruled states — Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Jharkhand and Kerala, for instance — are seen to be locked in conflict with the respective state governments. These tensions have the potential to exacerbate as the general election nears and the political temperature rises. Against this backdrop, it is important that the balance of powers between the Raj Bhavan and the elected government is respected. Both the Centre and the Raj Bhavan need to allay the perception that the governor works at the behest of Delhi to keep the pot simmering under the state government. The Centre must allow enough room to the Raj Bhavan to function: The independence and autonomy of the office should not be compromised.