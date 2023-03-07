The Express View on Picasso Museum: Let’s talk about Picasso

How should a museum today approach one of the great artists of the 20th century whose relationship with women was so troubling that during one phase of his career, he obsessively depicted himself as the Minotaur, usually in the process of preying upon female centaurs and others? The Picasso Museum in Paris offers an example: It is showcasing the groundbreaking art produced by Pablo Picasso, while also offering space for reflection on his alleged mistreatment of women and use of African artefacts when much of the continent was colonised.

By confronting head-on the more disquieting aspects of Picasso’s private life, especially when looked at from the vantage point of a different time, as well as the broader political context in which he worked, the Picasso Museum hopes to attract those who might otherwise have stayed away, particularly young people who are put off by the unquestioning reverence of the artist. It has done this by placing his work alongside those by contemporary artists, including Black women, which can help push the conversations about race, sexism and colonialism. This is a refreshing change from the now-canonised response to complicated questions about the private lives of celebrated cultural figures, from Picasso to Diego Rivera, from Roald Dahl to Roman Polanski: Separate the art from the artist.

Globally, museums have been grappling with the problems of the present moment: Not only the fact that they’re increasingly being seen as relics of an earlier age, but also that they have been accused — with good reason — of not making space for the long marginalised and adding to historical injustices. By showcasing the works of artists who have critically engaged with a major artist’s troubling legacy and by courting debate, rather than avoiding it, the Picasso Museum has shown how institutions can stay relevant.