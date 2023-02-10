scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

The Express View on ‘Cow Hug Day’: Spare a thought for an overworked mother

Like so many real and symbolic mothers, must the cow take on emotional, economic, social and civilisational burdens with no “me time”?

It's unlikely to be pleasant, being hugged and smothered by strangers. Perhaps the greatest gift the tired, overworked and overused animal can receive is a break from needy kids.

It’s not as though the Bos taurus didn’t have enough symbolic weight on her shoulders. She is, according to the Centre’s Animal Welfare Board, “the backbone of Indian culture and rural economy (sic)”. In fact “Kamdhenu” and “Gaumata” — these are among the many terms of endearment — “sustains our life, represent cattle wealth and biodiversity”. Now, imagine the plight of the poor cow. After a hard day of grazing, holding up “Vedic traditions” and being a real and symbolic mother across species, she is accosted by hordes seeking to extract more “emotional richness” and “individual and collective happiness”. What no one is asking is this: Has anyone asked the cow?

The Animal Welfare Board’s “appeal” asking people to celebrate February 14 — perhaps not coincidentally, Valentine’s Day, the day marked out for marketing love — as Cow Hug Day does not suffer from a logistics problem. A day before the notice was issued, the Uttar Pradesh government announced the creation of a cow sanctuary, a pilot project to house stray cattle. And proposals for “cow safaris” have cropped up now and then over the last few years. A cow safari can be an exciting experience for those with great imaginations, even though for others, it might bring up traumatic memories of traffic jams. Getting off and hugging the animals, then, may be a way to boost these endeavours as well.

Like so many mothers, real and symbolic, must the cow quietly take on these several burdens — emotional, economic, social and even civilisational — with no “me time”? It’s unlikely to be pleasant, being hugged and smothered by strangers. Perhaps the greatest gift the tired, overworked and overused animal can receive is a break from needy kids.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Man held for mowing down journalist made similar attempt on an activist t...
Man held for mowing down journalist made similar attempt on an activist t...
February 10, 1983, Forty Years Ago: A tense, disturbed Assam welcomes PM ...
February 10, 1983, Forty Years Ago: A tense, disturbed Assam welcomes PM ...
UPSC Key- February 9, 2023: Know about RBI hikes repo rate, Disable, Disa...
UPSC Key- February 9, 2023: Know about RBI hikes repo rate, Disable, Disa...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-02-2023 at 06:58 IST
Next Story

The Express View: Discomfort over shifting former PM Manmohan Singh’s seat in Rajya Sabha should be the beginning of a long-overdue conversation

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

Premium
February 10, 1983, Forty Years Ago: A tense, disturbed Assam welcomes PM Indira Gandhi
February 10, 1983, Forty Years Ago: A tense, disturbed Assam welcomes PM Indira Gandhi

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close