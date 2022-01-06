The Djokovic exception

Novak Djokovic’s sliding returns are famously well placed. But at the Australian Open to start the season, where the 20-time Grand Slam champion will go for a staggering 10th title at the Rod Laver Arena, there are howls over how he may have crossed the line this time — he has been allowed to compete after seeking a vaccination exemption. Melbourne is particularly miffed by this privilege granted to the World No 1 given the city’s six lockdowns totalling 262 days when residents were required to follow strict stipulations restricting their movements, and endured heartbreaking instances of families unable to cross Victoria’s state borders to attend funerals of close kin. Now, with a last-minute visa bungle delaying Djokovic’s entry into Australia, the controversy has only thickened.

Tournament organisers have pointed out that the player had cleared two medical panels that found his exemption request worthy of being considered. Yet speculation is rife on how, under what clauses, a perfectly fit player could seek the rarest of exemptions. Djokovic is notoriously secretive about his medical status. Confidentiality on a non-infectious disease might be fine, but bang in the middle of the spread of a highly transmissible virus, his stubbornness in withholding information sends out avoidable signals.

While a handful of other exemptions have come through, a bunch of players are entitled to feel hard done by. Some candidly admitted that they didn’t meet the exemption criteria, others accepted that they weren’t a big enough pull for organisers to make it happen. Everyone is watching, however, whether or not Djokovic can saunter through to grace his most favourite surface. Australia loves its sporting champions, even temperamental ones like Kyrgios, but this time Djokovic may well have overplayed his hand.