The dhoti revolution

Never mind the squabbles in Parliament, when it comes to the things that really matter, parties of India will always unite. The greased cartridge in this case — dhotis. It all started when a sitting judge and two senior advocates were denied entry to the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) Club because they were wearing the contentious garment. Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa declared war on “sartorial despotism”, the DMK pertinently pointed out that the state was trying to organise “dhoti day”, the CPI(M) deplored the onslaught on Tamil culture and the DMDK tutted in sympathy. This cross-party amity did not stop at the state level. After the Tamil Nadu government passed a law against clubs imposing dress codes, Congress and BJP leaders at the Centre nodded in approval.

Sartorial despots like the TNCA Club dot the country. Along with dhotis, they also take exception to shorts, open-toed sandals and T-shirts. Regulars at these clubs could almost be expected to take their chhota hazri and their evening tipple, served by “bearers” in livery, surrounded by paintings of the Durbar or cringeworthy depictions of coolies and palanquin bearers. A shadow of the gentlemen’s clubs that sprouted in England from the 18th century, these institutions were meant to be bastions of social privilege — a coloniser’s way of asserting difference in a hostile climate and then an anxious Indian elite’s escape from the hoi polloi. Caught in a time warp, such institutions should be allowed to moulder and fade into irrelevance. A legislative intervention to curb their excesses seems rather, well, excessive.

Yet dhoti nationalism has achieved what the Lokpal, FDI and onions could not, all parties making common cause. What else could bring about such miraculous harmony? Handlebar moustaches, maybe, or gold-tooth legislation to save the CAD?

