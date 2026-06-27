On river-water sharing, the 4,000-km land border, power and a host of other issues, the two countries have much to gain through cooperation. For this potential to be realised, both must sidestep the rhetoric of short-term politics.

In the Indian Subcontinent, a perceived “big brother” attitude vis a vis smaller neighbours is often a problem, and must be addressed through patient diplomatic engagement and the promise of tangible gains from the relationship. For the better part of two decades, until the ouster of former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina on August 4, 2024, Delhi and Dhaka had arguably the most consequential relationship in the region. The chill in ties that accompanied the regime change in Bangladesh, then, was a major cause for worry. However, recent moves from both sides — most recently, the announcement that India would resume issuing tourist visas at pre-2024 levels — show that a much-needed thaw is underway. This must be built on.

The trust deficit between the two countries came to the fore almost immediately after the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government took charge. New Delhi expressed concern at the attacks on Awami League supporters, and on those belonging to the minority community. Measures like the withdrawal of transshipment facilities for Bangladesh’s export cargo earlier this year would have worried Dhaka. With the benefit of hindsight, India did not do enough to send the message that the value of the bilateral relationship did not depend on which party held sway in Dhaka. It rests, instead, on the deep affinities between the people of both countries. Fortunately, since the elevation of Tarique Rahman as PM, both sides have made efforts to correct the course. Meetings between leaders, including between PM Rahman and India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, have sent out a positive message. As has India’s supply of fuel to its neighbour during the West Asia crisis.